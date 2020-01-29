BNP hiring criminals ahead of Dhaka city polls: Quader









Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday accused the BNP of “hiring criminals and gunmen” ahead of the Dhaka city polls.





“It’s a matter of concern … The Election Commission (EC) should look into the matter with urgency. There are rumours that armed criminals will obstruct voters at the polling stations,” he said.





Quader came up with the remarks while talking to reporters on current issues.





Dhaka city corporations are scheduled to go to polls on February 1.





Replying to a question about the role of law enforcers, the Awami League leader said the EC should remain alert to ensure a free, fair and credible election.





Quader trashed BNP’s allegation that ruling party candidates are violating electoral code of conduct.





“We want the election to be free and fair. The government will provide all-out support in this regard,” he said.





There will 67 foreign and 1,000 local observers in the election.





Quader said none of these observers are from the ruling party.





Replying to a question about fears of spreading of Coronavirus as many Chinese are employed in the Padma Bridge project, Quader said there will likely be no problem.





“Some 1,000 Chinese workers are working in the project and of them, 150 are on shifting leave. On January 18, 35 Chinese workers came to Bangladesh. We’re refraining them from work for the next two weeks,” Quader said.

