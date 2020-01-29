China opens more online exhibitions amid virus outbreak









Chinese cultural authorities have opened more online exhibitions for people trapped at home due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.





The exhibitions cover cultural relics ranging from ancient to modern times. "Auspicious Rats Offering Propitious Treasures" showcases the charm of Chinese zodiac signs, "Embracing the Orient and the Occident" takes the audience on a journey from the Silk Road to the Renaissance period and "The Journey Back Home" shows Chinese artifacts retrieved from Italy.





The online exhibitions, arranged by the National Cultural Heritage Administration, can be accessed via the website http://virtual.vizen.cn/.





Chinese health authorities announced Wednesday that 5,974 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions by the end of Tuesday. A total of 132 people have died of the disease.





Museums are temporarily closed and the public is urged to avoid crowds and stay at home as the battle against the outbreak intensifies.

