Atiqul urges voters to exercise franchise in city polls

Awami League mayoral candidate for the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) election Atiqul Islam on Wednesday urged voters to go to polling centres on Saturday to cast their votes.



“Please go to polling centres on February 1 and cast your votes,” he said while addressing a rally at Fazle Rabbi Park in Gulshan-1 area.

Mentioning that there will be victory and defeat in the election, Atiqul expressed the hope that all will work together, no matter who wins or who loses.

Family members of Atiqul, including wife Shaila Sagupta, daughter Bushra Afrin, elder brother Mainul Islam, three sisters -- Amena, Halima and Rahima and their husbands and their children, attended the programme.

Soon after Atiqul’s speech, supporters of an AL-backed councillor candidate and a party rebel contestant engaged in a clash that left at least 15 people injured.

Zahidur Rahman Dulal, general secretary of ward-20 AL who is contesting the election as an independent runner, alleged that followers of party-supported councillor candidate Md Nasir suddenly attacked his procession.

At least 15 of his supporters were injured in the incident, he claimed.

Atiqul also carried out campaign in Mohakhali Dakkhinpara and Mohakhali Sattola Basti areas later.

