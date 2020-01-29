Suspended DIG prisons Bazlur denied bail in graft case

The High Court on Wednesday denied bail to suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashid in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order after hearing a bail petition.



Advocate Abdul Matin Khashru stood for Bazlur Rashid while Advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan moved for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

ACC arrested Bazlur on October 20 last on charge of accumulating money illegally following interrogation.

According to the case statement, he failed to show any legal source of Tk 3.8 crore which he spent for buying a flat in a housing project at Siddheswari Road in the capital.

