Diner Sheshe





"We hadn't seen each other until the day of our Roka. I was only 16 and he was 22. We were so shy, we didn't utter a word! It was arranged by our parents -- his family had come to see me, but he couldn't. I was a little healthy back then and once his brothers got back home, they told him he was marrying Dara Singh!





He would trunk call me, but we only met for the first time when I was visiting my uncle in Calcutta. We were really nervous. The moment he saw me, he told me that I looked like a heroine -- he was in love!





We even suffered a setback in the business, but we got through it… together. I remember telling him, 'If a bad thing doesn't happen to you, how you will realize the importance of the good things coming your way?' Those first few years of our marriage, we spent getting to know each other better and building our future.







He's always been so loving and caring! I remember the first time he held our son -- he was speechless and his eyes were filled with happy tears!





Even today, he loves to pamper me -- when I get hurt or maybe burn myself by mistake, he'll massage me for as long as it takes me to feel better!





To tell you the truth -- all this sounds so rosy, but we still fight about the stupidest things -- he has this habit of overstuffing my fridge and I can't stand it! But that's what keeps us going -- we fight, but we move on; it doesn't change anything, and it doesn't change 'us'!





Through all the ups and downs, the one thing I've been sure of is that he is, and will always be there for me. He's never needed to proclaim it -- I can sense it in his actions every single day. What matters most, is that he held my hand for the first time the day we got married, and hasn't let go since… that's the kind of man he is, and that's only 1 of the 100 reasons why I love him."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

