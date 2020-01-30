Worldwide waffling





CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin praised former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for one aspect of her defense of President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial Monday, saying she did an "effective job" talking about Hunter Biden. Toobin was however critical of the rest of Trump's defense team's work today, including Bondi and attorney Eric Hershmann's condemnation of former Vice President Joe Biden.









Peter MacKay made the front page of both Le Journal de Montreal and Le Journal de Quebec on Sunday morning. GOOD LUCK MISTER was the enormous headline, below a full-page photo of MacKay announcing his candidacy for the Conservative Party. Favoured to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Peter MacKay gave another proof of his incapacity to speak French. This is très mauvais for MacKay, who, until Sunday morning, looked all but certain to become leader of the party when Conservatives gather in Toronto in June. He is still the presumptive frontrunner, mostly because the other plausible candidates have decided to spend more time with their families and less time attending meet and greets with party faithful in Gimli and Gander.









Wendy, a spin on JM Barrie's Peter Pan myth, takes all the chaos, noise and lack-of-focus of director Benh Zeitlin's earlier picture Beasts of the Southern Wild and amplifies it. The 2012 surprise hit, which went from Sundance discovery to four Academy Award nominations, got a tremendous amount of mileage from its peculiarity of place and heartfelt father-daughter relationship. That's very much missing here. What we're left with is something like Spike Jonze's 2009 adaptation of Where the Wild Things Are without the adorable creatures.









It's officially the second full week of the Senate impeachment trial, and that could mean long-gestating questions about calling additional witnesses and the admission of new documents will finally be put to rest. Throughout these proceedings, Democrats have pressed for the inclusion of more evidence, including the testimony of witnesses who have direct knowledge about the hold the Trump administration placed on Ukrainian aid. Republicans, meanwhile, have broadly resisted. The coming days are set to be packed: They'll feature arguments from President Donald Trump's defense team, an opportunity for senators to finally ask some questions of both House impeachment managers and White House counsel, and a key vote on admitting more evidence into the trial, including witness testimony.



