Farzana Priyanka, best AC (Land) in B'baria







In recognition of her contribution to the revenue administration in divisional level, Sarail Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka has been named the best AC (Land) in Brahmanbaria district.





Brahmanbaria district administration handed over a crest and certificate to Farzana Priyanka on Tuesday, an official of AC (Land) office in Sarail confirmed this.Seeking cooperation of all, AC (Land) Farzana Priyanka said, "This recognition will inspire me to do better in future."





---Shahagir Mridha, Sarail, Brahmanbaria

Leave Your Comments