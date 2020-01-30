Worksop on Participatory Institutional Analysis ends in Khulna

Khulna City Corporation mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque handing over a certificate to a participant of the workshop on 'Participatory Institutional Analysis' in Khulna on Wednesday. -AA



A training workshop on the Approach for participatory Institutional Analysis held for 3 days from 27th to 29th January, 2020. Through a play in this workshop, local people can identify their problems by their own and they will be able to fix the institutions where they need to go to solve those problems.







Today, 29th of January was the certificate giving and closing ceremony of the workshop. On this ceremony the respected mayor of Khulna City Corporation was present as the chief guest. The closing ceremony has chaired by the Executive Director of JJS. Dr.DilipKKumar Dutta, Professor, Environmental Discipline, Khulna University and Dr.MostafaSarowar, professor and Head, Urban and Regional Planning Discipline, Khulna University of Science and Technology was also present on the program.







The chief guest of the program invited every participant to implement their gained knowledge from the training workshop in the development of their own community of Bangladesh. He also mentioned that the government is working and making plans for the development in the local communities by identifying the problems considering as a national issue. This training will make a new addition to the development of the nation,







JJS, KUET, Delft University and Deltares, Netherlands jointly implementing the Capacity for Participatory Analysis Project in Khulna Region. The project will address the role of various organizations involved in local water issues. This also identify which organization is responsible for which task. This project is working on increasing the skill of community people.





Coordination between the institutions concerned and the collective action required for the Delta Zone water management. Coordination and concerted efforts are required for the activities of the respective organizations. These organizations provide formal rules for stakeholder interaction. Understanding how organizations disrupt or adapt to more sustainable solutions becomes the key part of managing Delta areas.





The Shifting Grounds Project, which was recently implemented by JJS in this area, has been conducting Participatory Institutional Analysis activities and the structural outline of this project is based on the Shifting Ground Project.







The strategy of this project is to provide ideas about organizations through a game for solving participatory problems. The proposed project will work to implement this model and approach in Khulna are of Bangladesh which will work in increasing the competence of the organizations.







Part of this approach is the participatory development of problem-specific models for institutional analysis and the use of game-based workshops to share this important understanding. The proposed "Participatory Institutional Analysis Capacity" Project will work in most southern west part Delta areas regions in Bangladesh. And at the same time, different organizations will make use of this method.





The project will develop an intensive education for participants from different organizations. As part of this training, participants will develop basic models and game designs for their own problems. Various local bodies have already indicated their interest and potential problems have been pre-identified.





These include Polder Management, Tidal River Management, Waste Water Treatment and Water Management for Reuse activities and the Urban Pond Conservation in Khulna City, which provide this training with experts from the Netherlands, JJS and their Bangladeshi colleagues from KUET. A research topic will be created from the training activities.







The main facilitator of the training workshop was Assistant Professor Dr.ir, Leon M. Harmans, Delft University, Netherlands. Teachers from Khulna University of Science and Technology, Khulna University, BUET, members of CEGIS, Dhaka, IWU FM, Dhaka, Officers from Bangladesh Water Development Board, Officers from Khulna City Corporation and representatives of National and International Development Organization and Media representatives also was present as the participants of the workshop.







The knowledge and experience gained from the training workshop will play an important role to the development of their community and workplaces.







---Ekramul Kabir, Khulna





