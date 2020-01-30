



Andrea Carter





(Continued from last week)



We all went back to Dee's house after the pub - the house I now stand outside. Today it looks empty, unlived in. A 'For Sale' sign hangs from the gable end and the windows are dull with dirt; ragged curtains hang limply inside as if they've lost all interest. I peer through the pane to the left of the door: a crack runs the full length of the glass like a scar. I see the stairs, newspapers grey and yellow cover the floor.





It is a shock-I'd not expected to see in. For a minute I think it will be okay, I feel nothing, but the impact has just been delayed. I sway suddenly and the wave of nausea almost knocks me off my feet. But I allow the memory in; I take it on. It is the reason I have come.





It began at the foot of the stairs. I'd been in another room, trying to distance myself from Ruth. That doorway is in my eye-line now, smeared with something I'd rather not try and identify now that the nausea has passed. 'Sweet Dreams' by The Eurythmics was playing and I was wearing my new Pixie Boots. I remember those boots still, their pointed toes, their soft grey suede. I wore them with jeans and an oversized white shirt, an oversized belt.





I heard the shouts - Fucking dyke… who invited the fucking dyke?





I followed the crowd into the hall. At first I just stood there, watching as Ruth laughed nervously, her cheeks that shameful high colour she seemed unable to control. Trying to pretend she was in on the joke, that she could take a joke as well as the next person; surrounded. Dee, with her back-combed hair and heavy earrings, and nonchalantly held cigarette, was shouting into Ruth's face.







After a few seconds Ruth's expression changed, embarrassment was replaced by fear and she fought back, argued, until Dee pushed her and she fell. And then somehow Ruth was on the floor, her hands covering her face, bitten nails protecting her face. Being kicked. Her navy sweatshirt rode up, revealing pink and white marbled skin that looked like corned beef.





Someone elbowed me and pushed me forward: a boy with a long black fringe and Crepe shoes. You're best friends with that lezzer, aren't you? A laugh. Are you one too? I felt my cheeks inflame, before throwing a few half-hearted kicks of my own. I'd never kicked someone before; my boots were soft so there was no real impact, but Ruth moved her hand at the wrong moment and my foot connected with her cheek.







And she opened her eyes, eyes wet with grief.





A car door slams on the street and it hauls me back to the present. I have been gazing at this house for too long; I must look odd. I turn and walk back towards the car.





I knew that night that Ruth had not been badly hurt, that the kicks had not been hard, that they had been meant to convey a message, not an injury. I knew that she would get up from the floor, that she would leave and go home, that she would go to school on Monday.







That she and everyone else would behave as if nothing had happened. I knew too that I would start to avoid her, to regard the party as an inevitable cutting of ties, a growing apart, the leaving behind of childhood friends. Ruth and I were interested in different things, that was all; it couldn't have lasted.





I knew that I would convince myself that what had happened to Ruth at the party would have happened anyway because of her clothes, her walk, her refusal to be anything other than what she was. That it would have happened even if I hadn't told Dee that Ruth had tried to kiss me.







She had offered it to me on a plate, in the house after the pub, and I discovered a story like that was currency: it bought attention and access, whether it was true or not. And I could not take it back once I'd said it; if I had, I'd have lost everything I'd gained that night. No sale or return on gossip.





What I did not know that night was that early on Easter Sunday morning, three weeks after the party, Ruth would take the shot-gun from her father's gun cabinet, she would go to the barn behind her house and she would put a bullet in her skull.





I did not know that the school would provide a guard of honour at her funeral, a double line of navy blazers from church door to graveyard-a respectful display of Ruth's friends. That her parents would follow the coffin, through the guard of honour, wide-eyed and bewildered with grief, unable to cry. That her father would seek me out at his daughter's grave and ask me why, and that I would shake my head. And that three years later I would walk away.





The light fades as I drive out of town. The reunion will be starting now. I know how these things go: I am a head mistress. There will be a banner. It will stretch right across the hotel entrance. St Mary's 30-year school reunion! it will read in large, red lettering, Welcome Back to all our old girls!





There will be a table in the foyer with a white linen table cloth, a vase of plastic flowers and rows of laminated name cards with safety pins. Three or four framed portraits will be placed discreetly to one side. There will be dates beneath the faces: classmates who died before their time. There will be one I have seen before; a young girl outside a red brick house with a new-born lamb in her arms, her cheeks the scratched pink of a ripe peach. Forever fifteen.





I park my car outside the red brick cottage with the barn behind. This time there is no hesitation. Because I loved Ruth. Because I still love Ruth. Because it was I who had kissed her and not the other way around, and Ruth had told no-one. I gave Ruth my shame because I had been unable to handle it. Because I was too young and stupid to know that I would never in my life love someone as much as I had loved Ruth.





Because it is time, 32 years later, that I told someone that.





Author's Note





DPP v Hannon is a case about the meaning of the phrase 'miscarriage of justice'. In 1999, following a trial in which he pleaded not guilty, Feichín Hannon was convicted of sexual assault and common assault and sentenced to four years' imprisonment, which was suspended. The complainant, Una Hardester, was ten years old at the time. Nine years later she retracted her allegation in its entirety.





It was the statement from the complainant in this case which drew me in: the ten-year-old girl who 'did something terribly wrong and got away with it'. Feichín Hannon pleaded not guilty in the original trial but did not appeal the conviction, so, to all intents and purposes his accuser did 'get away with it'. The jury believed her account. But to assume that is to discount the notion of personal guilt and how heavily it can weigh. Una Hardester's statement raises issues of conscience, of peace of mind, and whether we ever truly get away with what we do to others.





Our lives are hugely affected by what happens to us when we are children but in the story I have written, I wanted to explore the notion of a life being poisoned by something one did as a child or a teenager, particularly a wrong that went unpunished. What if the window for righting that wrong was missed? I wanted to explore the notion of crossroads. How sometimes it is only afterwards that we realize we have negotiated one of the major junctions of our lives. And if we have taken the wrong path, it may be too late to change.





Andrea Carter is a lawyer turned crime writer

