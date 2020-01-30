View-exchange meeting held at Rajshahi Education Board

Rajshahi Education Board Chairman Dr Muhammad Mokbul Hossain speaking at a view-exchange meeting at auditorium of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Sunday. -AA



A view exchange meeting with the centre secretaries ahead of SSC examination'2020 under Rajshahi Education Board was held at Auditorium of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Sunday last.The chairman of Rajshahi Education Board Dr. Muhammad Mokbul Hossain presided over the view exchange meeting ahead of SSC examination' 2020 for holding the examination peacefully.





Secretary of the board Dr. Moazzem Hossain, Controller Md. Ariful Islam, College Inspector Md. Habibur Rahman, School Inspector Debashish Ranjan Roy, Deputy Director (Accounts) of Badsha Hossain, Senior System Analyst Shafiqul Islam, Deputy Controller (Secondary) Hosne Ara Arzu, Public Relation Officer Shamima Aktar and Assistant Controller Md. Jahirul Islam and others.





In the view exchange meeting, 260 centre secretaries from 8 districts were present and 2,01,080 examinees are going to appear in SSC examination'2020 under the board which will be held on Monday next. Out of them, 1, 04,423 are male students and 96, 663 are female students.



The speakers from the board authority urged the centre secretaries to hold the upcoming SSC examination peacefully and also thanked them to make the students ready for the examination.





---AA Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura





Leave Your Comments