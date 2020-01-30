AIUB-DU confce on film, media and journalism held

Guests pose for a photo during the concluding ceremony of the first BIMSTEC Film, Media and Journalism Conference 2020 held at AIUB auditorium recently.





The concluding ceremony of the first BIMSTEC Film, Media and Journalism Conference 2020 was held on January 21in the Auditorium of American International University-Bangladesh.







Dr Murad Hasan, State Minister for Information, was the Chief Guest of the Program and Beatrice Kaldun, Head of the Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh, was present as the Special Guest. Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, Vice-Chancellor of AIUB, presided over the program.



