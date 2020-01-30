BTRC urged to use smart devices for detecting radiation

A seminar on cell phone tower radiation was held at NMST on Tuesday. -AA





Speakers in a seminar at National Museum of Science and Technology urged the authority's concerned to set up standards of radiation in cellphone towers, which has been alarming for public health.







The seminar was organized by National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST) on Tuesday with participation of 31 engineers and officials of Bangladesh Telecommu-nication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and 30 students from Government Moham-madpur Model School and College.







Prominent Nuclear Scientist Engineer Md Kamruzzaman presented the seminar paper. The Director General of National Museum of Science and Technology Muhammad Munir Chowdhury told, "There should be standard limit of radiation from cell phone towers.





Towers should not be installed in crowdy places or residential areas and nearby educational institutions". He also said, "Recent researches confirmed radiation impacts on human body and also on biodiversity which needs to be addressed lawfully, scientifically and ethically".







Munir Chowdhury said, "BTRC should start use of smart device to detect radiation magnitude instantly and also arrange motivational program simultaneously to aware the people from its harmful effect". Prominent Scientist Engineer Md Kamruzzaman said, "mobile set should be used with safe distance from human body and duration of use must be limited. Mobile towers radiation effect spreads up to periphery of 400 meters".







He also said, "6 thousands satellites have been continuously radiating on the earth". BTRC official Daud Khan Mojlis, Sumaiya Rahman, Soumitra Bain and Government Moham-madpur Model School and College teacher Dr Kanak Ray, student Abir al Hasnain and Fardin spoke in the seminar by revealing different facts and findings on mobile phone tower radiation.





