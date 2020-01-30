Taposh unveils five-point election manifesto

Awami League (AL) mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh declared a five-point election manifesto at a press conference at the Awami League central office in city's Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday. -



Awami League (AL) mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh unveiled a five-point election manifesto pledging to turn DSCC into habitable free from air-noise pollution, water logging, traffic congestion and mosquito menace. He announced the manifesto at a press conference at the Awami League central office in city's Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday.





The five outlines in the manifesto include - traditional Dhaka, beautiful Dhaka, vibrant Dhaka, well-governed Dhaka and developed Dhaka. Promising to maintain the heritage of historic old Dhaka, Taposh said he will implement all the development programs under a master-plan.





Highlighting the need for freeing the Buriganga and Shitalakkha rivers from illegal encroachment and bringing the rivers back to life, AL aspirant said that he wants to make Dhaka a planned city and revive it through a 30-year master plan and five working plans.







He said area-based 'Panchayat' will be formed to ensure good governance and availability of civic amenities for the citizens and also pledged to conserve and protect the historical monuments and establishments in old Dhaka and beautify the city. As per his priority agenda, Taposh said if he is elected he will take steps to ensure basic amenities for the city dwellers within first 90 days.





Taposh said he will take a plan for development of city slums and bring the slum dwellers under social safety net. Urban health and family planning will be ensured all citizens including the slum dwellers and Dhaka central jail (old) will be transformed into an attractive tourist zone, he added.





AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, AL leader Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Monnafi were also present, among others, at the press conference.

