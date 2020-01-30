A prayer for rape-free country

Students under the banner of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) hold a candlelight vigil on the central Shaheed Minar premises, demanding justice for a fellow student who was raped in the capital's Kurmitola area recently. - Collected





She heard the footsteps coming and knew this would be another long night and something inside her screamed this time it really isn't right. The words he was saying were ruthless and cruel and each time he hit him. In the middle of the night while heart beats in fright she feels his hand come tightly over mouth and she want to scream but she cannot shout.





RAPE is a serious concern even for the most developed countries. Recently, rate of this crime is gradually increasing in south Asian countries as well. Nirbhaya's brutal rape murder in India had ignited protests against such crimes. Tonu's death, likewise, sparked such protests in Bangladesh.





The whole of India had come together to outrage against the brutal murder of Jyoti Singh Pandey, who was gang raped by six men, including a minor, on a moving bus on the cold night December 16, 2012.





The horrors of this case not only shook the country but the entire world, when medical reports confirmed that Jyoti had been beaten, penetrated with an iron rod in the genitals, and almost eviscerated by the minor, who had pulled her intestines out through her genitals. Despite survive the night of such atrocities, Jyoti succumbed to her injuries on December 29, on her way to Singapore for treatment.





Oksana Makar was a few months away from her 19th birthday when she was gang raped by three men in Mykolaiv, Ukraine in March, 2012.







Makar's agony did not end there. Her assailants attempted to strangle her after the rape, and later moved her to a deserted construction site, where she was set on fire alive. Makar, after burning for hours, was discovered the next morning, still breathing. Two weeks later, she succumbed to her injuries from the burn and smoke inhalation. As per reports, since unmarried, she was buried in a wedding dress.





Furuta, a few days after turning 17, was kidnapped by four young adults on November 12, 1988, who then kept her captive in a house owned by one of the culprits, in Adachi, Tokyo.





The four men, post-rape, tortured Furuta for the following 44 days, until she succumbed to death. According to the statements of her assailants at their trials, Furuta was raped over 400 times, beaten, penetrated with foreign objects including an iron rod and light-bulb, made to her drink her own urine, fed with cockroaches, and burned with cigarette ends. The assailants had also inserted fireworks into her genitals and set them off and cut her nipple out with pliers.





On the 44th day, Furuta was doused with lighter fluid and set alight, the final torture that claimed her life.





Despite the statistics, numbers of rapes are much higher than reported. Families of the victim remain silent in fear of the victim's safety. Often, the perpetrators' families are powerful local people and intimidate the victims' family with the help of local authorities and law enforcers to keep their silence.





The rape of a Dhaka University student on Sunday night has sparked outrage with the incident once again raising concern over women's safety in the capital and elsewhere. The crime scene near the Kurmitola General Hospital is several yards from the Airport Road, one of the busiest thoroughfares in the capital.





Rape, assault, harassment words we are ever-so-familiar with, and problems that still remain untamed. Rape is a crime that has the worst kind of effect on its victims. Raising awareness against it through innovative methods is a necessity for the modern world.





As we enter a new decade, we find ourselves in a country that has welcomed revolutionary changes. Some are as big as Bangladesh fulfilling the requirements to qualify as a developing country, while others are simple yet astonishing changes, like increased investment in basic education, and NGOs providing a helping hand to victims of abuse. Most strikingly, we see citizens who are developing into more conscious and responsible members of society.





Prominent Bangladeshi NGOs like Odhikar and Ain O Salish Kendra, who collect it by going through newspapers for the number of rape cases reported each month.







Even with the notorious culture of victim-shaming and blaming pervading our society, the number of rape cases that are reported annually has almost doubled in just a few years -- from about 450 in 2007 to around 800 in 2012, 2013, and 2017; an increasing trend which persists even after a multivariate-regression adjustment is performed for report-bias correction.





Furthermore, to think of all the rape cases that go unreported is simply heart-breaking. To supplement their analysis, the R-Squared Project also performed a literature-review of a recent study by Dr Ruchira Tabassum's team in icddr,b: "Men's Attitudes and Practices Regarding Gender and Violence against Women in Bangladesh."







The study found that roughly half of the 2,400 men surveyed had emotionally or physically abused their female sexual partners, and one in every 10 men had committed sexual assault of females including non-partners.





The picture gets uglier when we learn that children are no less safe than adult women when it comes to sexual assault. In fact, the data from Odhikar suggests that they're more likely to become victims than their adult counterparts. Over the last decade, girls under 18 have consistently been victims in over half of the cases reported every year, exceeding 70% in 2017.





Perhaps ironically, all of this comes about at a time when we're proudly embracing historic rises in enrollment at our secondary schools (a 25% increase over the last 10 years). However, we cannot hope to solve the problem from its roots without a corresponding rise in the quality of the education we provide. Indeed, there is little use of an education system that fails to impart on its students moral values which encourage them to be responsible citizens.





Along with proper education, it's just as important for parents to be able to talk to their children openly about matters of sexual assault and educate them about its nuances. To overlook this on grounds of some taboo is only going to perpetuate the situation that we face.







The data is not all negative, however. One promising trend is that the number of victims who die/commit suicide because of rape has decreased gradually. It stands to reason that initiatives by institutions like Odhikar and ASK, along with national and private helplines, are playing a vital role in providing support to sexual assault victims. Providing this much-needed support is an important step towards empowering them to speak out and make their voices heard louder.







Along with these observations, we can also find specific patterns to these crimes that might help us better deal with the situation. For instance, the icddr,b study found that men who experienced mental and physical abuse during childhood were more likely to perpetrate violence against women. Also, more than 40% of the men surveyed had first forced a woman into sex as minors. 80% of the men who had raped indicated that they felt they were entitled to sex.



All of these facts reinforce the importance of a nurturing domestic environment, the necessity of supportive school counseling, and the incorporation of healthy gender attitudes into every part of a child's education.





The writer is working with The Asian Age

Leave Your Comments