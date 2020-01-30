Mallika Sherawat at Jeff Bezos' party





Amazon founder Jeff Bezos threw a lavish party at his newly renovated Washington DC mansion and the guest list included the likes of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and other political heavyweights. Bezos invited his high-flying friends to his home after their exclusive Alafalfa Club Dinner, an annual black-tie banquet. But what caught our attention was the presence of an unlikely attendee at Bezos' bash - Mallika Sherawat. Dressed in a pink gown and shimmery fur coat, Sherawat was pictured outside the house with the other noted guests. While we wonder how the actress made it to the invitee list, this isn't the first time she was seen in such a high-profile event. The actress, who is now a regular at Cannes Film Festival, has often left us wondering about her association with the festival since she hasn't worked in a film in years or have any brand endorsements.



