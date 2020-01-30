Disha follows Salman's lead

Disha Patan



Salman Khan has been shuttling between Mumbai and Goa for the past few days. In fact, his 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' co-star Disha Patani - who was shooting with him in Goa before he had to come back to Mumbai to shoot for the reality show 'Bigg Boss' - decided to accompany him back to the city to promote her upcoming film 'Malang'. "Disha was keen to be in Mumbai and promote her film and planned her promotions when Salman was not there in Goa and had to return to Mumbai for his TV show. So, Disha too came in to do her promotions on shows like Indian Idol, apart from other media interactions. She obviously reached back at the shoot on time for Salman's return, so that the shoot did not suffer," says our source. In the meantime, 'Radhe' is very much on course. "The shoot is rolling on smoothly in Goa at the moment with Salman, Disha as well as Randeep Hooda, who has a pivotal role in the film. After a few days, they would go off to Bangkok for some important scenes, after which they will return to India to complete the film within four more weeks. They could have finished it earlier, had the 'Bigg Boss' show not been extended. 'Radhe' will be completed on February 21, after which Salman is expected to start work on 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' followed by 'Kick 2'," says a trade source.





---Agenies

