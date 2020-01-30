



One of the best duos on the small screen Apurba and Mehazabien. They will be seen in a new drama titled 'Charur Biye' on Valentine's Day. The drama has been directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan and written by Nazia Hasan Aditi. Mehazabien Chowdhury has acted in the title character. Apurba played the role of Adnan.







The shooting for the drama has ended recently. This is essentially a family drama. Here, the story of love is also depicted. In our society, people conjure up an idea about someone after knowing them for some days or being with them for a few days. The idea that it might not always be correct has been brought into the drama.







The director of the play said so. Al Mamun, Mili Bashar, Arzumand Ara Bakul and others have acted in this. The drama will be aired on a satellite channel next Valentine's Day. About this, Apurba said, "When the schedule of the drama was being talked about by different artistes, it was a little difficult to match everyone's timing.







At that time, I thought that if the schedule didn't match then I wouldn't work in the drama because good stories aren't always available. And since the playwright wrote a wonderful story, I wanted to do the job with a little more focus. However, we all tried to do the job well in the three days as everyone got the right schedule. I hope this drama will come out well with the viewers on Valentine's Day."







"Since I acted in the title role, I had to act with great attention to the character. The story is great and as a result acting has been great. And the usual cooperation was there with the wonderful Apurba. I hope the play will be appealing to the audience," said Mehazabien.

Leave Your Comments