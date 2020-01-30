BCB announces Women's T20 WC squad



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the Bangladesh women's cricket team squad on Wednesday for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Australia 2020.





Veteran Salma Khatun is all set to lead the team as Tigresses are scheduled to arrive at Brisbane on February 3. The Tigresses will play three tour matches on February 7, 10 and 12 at the Gold Coast District Cricket Club Ground.





Tigresses will also play two practice matches before the mega event. The two warm-up fixtures will see the Tigresses face Thailand and Pakistan on February 16 and February 20 before they play their tournament opener against India on February 24.

Squad

Salma Khatun (Captain), Rumana Ahmed (Vice Captain), Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun Happy, Ayesha Rahman, Nigar Siltana, Sanjida Islam, Kadija-Tul-Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Fafjana Haque, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Mst. Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary



