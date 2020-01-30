U-19s face SA in quarter-finals today



With the high hopes of sealing semifinal berth, the Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team will take on South African in the quarter-finals of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa today.





Bangladesh confirmed quarterfinal ticket after beating Zimbabwe and Scotland in the group phase before earning one more point from the match against Pakistan which was washed out due to rain.







The young Tigers' highest success in the Youth World Cup is to achieve the third place in 2016 tournament beating West Indies by three wickets when Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the side in the tournament, hosted by Bangladesh.Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali said the quarter-finals is going to be a tight game.







"We have a fifty-fifty chance. South Africa are obviously a decent side. They have a good bunch of players. But we are not focusing on them much, instead, we are thinking about our own game," Akbar told the media.







"We failed to display a decent batting in the last group match against Pakistan. So we worked on that in the last few days. At the same time, we worked on the powerplay bowling.



We have to keep our bowling tight so that we can restrict them in a reachable total," he added. Two of Bangladesh main players are suffering from injuries. While Mrittunjoy Chowdhury is uncertain for the next game, Shamim Hossain is hopeful to make it.







"I am not sure about Mrittunjoy but Shamim might be fit before the game. We have to play our best game with the weapons we have," Akbar said.Even though South Africa lost their group phase game to Afghanistan before beating the UAE and Canada to seal the super league quarterfinal.







