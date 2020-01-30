Poppy field found again in Bandarban

Army personnel destroying four acres of poppy field deep inside of a remote forest in Ramu upazila. -AA





The members of Bangladesh Army on Tuesday found another poppy field four days after destroying several poppy fields in a remote hilly area in Ruma upazila of Bandarban in a drive by RAB-7. One was arrested during the drive. The Army personnel destroyed four acres of poppy field deep inside of a remote forest in Ramu upazila. Poppy plants are key ingredients used in the production of opium, which can be used to make heroin and other synthetic opioids.

