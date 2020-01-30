Poppy field found again in Bandarban

Army personnel destroying four acres of poppy field deep inside of a remote forest in Ramu upazila. -AA
The members of Bangladesh Army on Tuesday found another poppy field four days after destroying several poppy fields in a remote hilly area in Ruma upazila of Bandarban in a drive by RAB-7. One was arrested during the drive. The Army personnel destroyed four acres of poppy field deep inside of a remote forest in Ramu upazila. Poppy plants are key ingredients used in the production of opium, which can be used to make heroin and other synthetic opioids.
Leave Your Comments
Latest News