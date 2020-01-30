Papon slams cricketers for Pakistan fiasco

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon speaking during a press conference. -Collected



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon blamed the 'irresponsible batting for Bangladesh's embarrassing defeats in the recent concluded T20I series against Pakistan.





Amid tight security Bangladesh played a T20 series in Pakistan after a decade but they were unable to put up fight in the T20 series. Pakistan pulled off comfortable wins in the first two T20 matches before the final match was abandoned due to rain.







In the first two outings Bangladesh failed to place a challenging total despite ample wickets in hand. Bangladesh top order particularly opener Tamim Iqbal got runs but he failed to accelerate. Papon felt that batsmen are to be blamed for the debacle which unfolded at Pakistan. "120-130 is not an ideal score in T20 cricket.





Pakistan might be a good team in T20 cricket. They have some quality players but we never expected such abysmal performance. We expected at least 160-150 score. Batsmen looked as if they are there to gift their wickets to bowlers.





In spite of being set in the crease, the way our senior batsmen including Tamim were dismissed looked really bizarre. This type of batting is unacceptable," Papon told reporters at his Baximco office on Wednesday.





"There must be some problems. Bangladesh was expected to struggle against Pakistan without some senior players' absence but still they failed to show any resistance. This is frustrating. We felt Pakistan is a batting wicket but the wicket was slow." He added.





Papon was also unhappy with toss decision. He said "I don't know who took the decision whether opting to bat first or not after winning toss. I am totally confused and this is frustrating. Riyad (Mahmudullah) is a soft-spoken but I willingly spoke a lot with Tamim and Riyad even after first and second T20 match."

