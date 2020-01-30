Dell launches new laptops

Officials of Dell, is an American multinational computer technology company, pose for a photo with laptop at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.





Dell, is an American multinational computer technology company, has launched its latest computing innovations and new laptops at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday. An XPS and four Inspiron series new laptops were introduced in the launching ceremony.







The XPS line is Dell's most awarded line of devices celebrated for its best-in-class technologies, exceptional build and materials, and ability to blend both power and beauty. Dell is also bringing a range of new and versatile Inspiron laptops and 2-in-1s with fresh and contemporary designs, features and competitive prices.







Now everyone can find something to fit their needs and spark their potential. The new devices showcase a harmonious balance of both experience and design, taking Dell's innovation to a new level with precise attention to meaningful details and flawless execution throughout its acclaimed, premiere XPS line, and weaved throughout its mainstream Inspiron brand.





"While the trend to move to thin and light devices continues across the industry, we recognize that it's not all about racing to a smaller form factor for consumers. They want adaptive, always connected, high-performing and flawlessly designed PC," said Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, Country Director, Bangladesh, Dell Technologies.



