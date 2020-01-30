bKash provides 40,000 books to BSK

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) Founder and Chief Executive Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed handing over books to students at a book reading program at the auditorium of Motijheel Govt Girls' High School on Tuesday.





bKash provided 40,000 more books to the Nationwide Enrichment (Book Reading) program of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK), following the successful contribution of successive 5 years.





bKash Chief Executive Officer Kamal Quadir handed over the books to BSK Founder and Chief Executive Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed at the auditorium of Motijheel Govt Girls' High School on Tuesday.





This year's book reading program was also inaugurated at the same event by distributing books among the students of Motijheel Govt. Girls' High School.





bKash has been supporting the 'Nationwide Enrichment (Book Reading) Program' of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 to encourage the students in reading books. More than 2.5 lac books have been distributed to 2,500 institutes nationwide from this program till now.





bKash Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Motijheel Govt. Girls' High School Headmaster Nazmun Nahar Shaheen along with other high officials of the organizations were also present at the event.





The book reading program is designed for the students of class 6 to 10. Every year, more than 50 thousand students are benefited through this endeavor.





Abdullah Abu Sayeed, founder Chairman and Chief Executive of BSK thanked bKash wholeheartedly for providing the books and said, "Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been working relentlessly for the enlightenment ofthe society by encouraging book reading.bKash has also been associatedwith us in this endeavor todevelopenlightened human beings. We wish to keep this processgoing."





bKash CEO Kamal Quadir said, "bKash offers compliant financial services to make transformative changes to the lives of millions of people of Bangladesh. Likewise, wefeel obligated to be connected with such a noble initiative of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro of creating enlightened people."

