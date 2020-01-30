Published:  12:31 AM, 30 January 2020

AMTOB gets new president

Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) recently elected Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of Robi as its new president for the next 2 years.

He replaced Grameen-phone's outgoing CEO Michael Foley, said a press release,  reports UNB. The association also elected Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink as the new senior vice-president and Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone (designate) as the vice-president respectively. The decisions were made on Tuesday at the annual general meeting of AMTOB in a city hotel.


