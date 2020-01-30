AMTOB gets new president





Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) recently elected Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of Robi as its new president for the next 2 years.





He replaced Grameen-phone's outgoing CEO Michael Foley, said a press release, reports UNB. The association also elected Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink as the new senior vice-president and Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone (designate) as the vice-president respectively. The decisions were made on Tuesday at the annual general meeting of AMTOB in a city hotel.



Leave Your Comments