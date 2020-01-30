C Subramaniam





Chidambaram Subrama-niam (commonly known as CS) was an Indian politician and Independence activist. He served as Minister of Finance and Minister of Defence in the union cabinet. He later served as the Governor of Maharashtra. He was awarded Bharat Ratna, Indian's highest civilian award, in 1998, for his role in ushering Green Revolution. Along with M. S. Swaminathan and B. Sivaraman, Subramaniam was the architect of India's modern agricultural development policy, after the success of his programme which led to a record production of wheat in 1972 termed as the Indian Green Revolution. As Minister for Food and Agriculture, he introduced high-yielding varieties of seeds and more intensive application of fertilizers which paved the way for increased output of cereals and attainment of self-sufficiency in food-grains in the country.



Leave Your Comments