Indian armed forces can make Pakistan bite dust in 10 days: Modi



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Pakistan and said it lost three wars but continues to wage proxy wars against India.







Modi also said his government brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to correct "historical" injustices and recalled the Nehru-Liaquat pact to assert that the law fulfils India's "old promise" to religious minorities from neighboring countries.





"The Indian armed forces won't take more than a week-10 days to make Pakistan bite dust," Modi told the gathering, reports Business Standard of India. Attacking Opposition parties over their stand on the CAA, the prime minister said India had assured minorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan when it got Independence that they could come to the country if needed.



"This was Gandhi's wish and also the intention behind the Nehru-Liaquat pact," Modi said. "It is our responsibility to give refuge to people who have been oppressed due to their faith. They have faced historical injustice... and to stop this and fulfill our old promise, we have brought the CAA," Modi said.





