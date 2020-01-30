Clashes mar Atiqul's campaign rally



The supporters of two councilor candidates in Dhaka North have clashed in the presence of Awami League mayoral candidate Atiqul Islam.





The clash erupted during Atiqul's campaign rally at Shaheed Fazle Rabbi Park in Gulshan around 12pm on Wednesday. Md Nasir, the outgoing councilor and Awami League-backed candidate for the post in ward-20, sat next to Atiqul on the dais.





Md Jahidur Rahman Dulal, a local Awami League leader who has become a councilor candidate going against the party decision, later joined the rally along with his supporters.





Nasir's supporters obstructed him when Dulal tried to get on the dais, reports bdnews24.com. The supporters of the two candidates then started a scuffle. They threw chairs at their rivals in a running battle. Some were beat severely by their stick-wielding rivals.





Atiqul's supporters formed a human shield to rescue him from the chaos that ultimately ruined the rally. Atiqul said he hoped such incidents would not recur.





The mayor candidate also said he informed the Awami League leadership to investigate the incident.Dulal's name was on the initial list of Awami League-supported councilor candidates. He rejected the decision when the ruling party dropped him later.





