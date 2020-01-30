Saraswati Puja today



The Hindu community is set to celebrate Saraswati Puja, worshiping the goddess of knowledge, music, art and culture, across the country today like elsewhere in the world amid much enthusiasm, festivity and religious fervor.





The Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day of the Bengali month of Maagh each year when the Hindus worship goddess Saraswati to mark the coming of spring.





Traditionally, children are introduced to education and learning on the day of Saraswati Puja and this ritual is called "Hatekhori". Toddlers are usually given a slate and chalk to scribble with on the auspicious day.





Major Hindu temples, schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions stage the festival with traditional gaiety and religious fervor.





The students in particular seek blessings of goddess Saraswati in their pursuit of knowledge, art, music and culture. President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, on Wednesday greeted members of the Hindu community on the occasion of the Saraswati Puja.





Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee also issued a press release greeting all members of the Hindu community on the eve of Saraswati Puja.





Talking to BSS, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad General Secretary Nirmal Kumar Chattarjee extended thanks to the Election Commission (EC) for shifting the voting date of Dhaka city polls as it had earlier coincided with the Saraswati Puja and also expressed gratitude to the Education Ministry for deferring SSC examination schedule for city polls.







He said Saraswati Puja is now not limited to only the Hindu community; rather members of every community specially the youths celebrate it spontaneously as a festival.





"A large number of non-Hindu community members are taking part in the celebration of different religious festivals of the Hindu community which is a good sign to conserve the thousand-year-old non-communal Bangalee culture.







This is the uniqueness of the Bengali nation and its culture," he said.Chattarjee said the rituals of Saraswati Puja will begin in the morning tomorrow (Thursday) at the Dhakeswari National Temple and it will continue till 11:00am.





In most temples, houses and educational institutions, the Puja will begin in the morning followed by offering of "anjali". Then the children will be imparted "hatekhori" (introduction to learning) and later prashad (foodstuff devoted to the goddess) will be distributed among the devotees.





However, the Puja was held at some temples, houses and educational institutions today (Wednesday) as the Tithi (occasion) to hold the puja began at 9.15 am on Wednesday and it will continue till 11:26 am on Thursday.





According to Hindu faith, goddess Saraswati represents power, creativity and inspiration and presents herself when the weather is pleasant and nature is in its full grandeur.Depicted as a graceful goddess with a crescent moon adorning her brow, she is shown riding a swan or a peacock, or is seated on a lotus flower.





The most decorative and gorgeous celebration of Saraswati Puja will be arranged on the premises of Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University where a huge number of devotees and crowd will throng to perform the religious rituals and visit the pandals circled on the playground of the university's largest dormitory.





The Puja will also be arranged at Ram Krishna Mission, Jagannath University, Siddheswari Temple, Supreme Court premises, Farashganj, Shakhari Bazar, Tanti Bazar and different other places in old Dhaka, Banani, Dhaka College, Eden Girls' College, BUET, Ramna Kali Mandir and Maa Anandamayi Ashram, Tejgaon College, Stamford University and different educational institutions in the city.





On Dhaka University campus, the Puja is also organized at all female dormitories -Rokeya Hall, Samsun Nahar Hall, Bangladesh Kuwait Moitri Hall, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall and Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall.





Jagannath Hall Provost Dr Mihir Lal Saha told BSS that students from 70 departments, institutes and faculties of the university have made arrangements for the puja on the playground of the dormitory this year.





The hall administration is organizing the dormitory's central puja at the dormitory's Upashonaloy (place of worship) while employees of the hall have erected several pandals to worship Saraswati.





"Every department of the university will show its own characteristics through their pandals and idols. They are preparing pandals and idols on different metaphoric themes and ideas," Saha said.





He said pratima (idol) installation in the hall is being held tonight while the worshiping will begin at 9 am tomorrow, offering of anjali at 10.01am and arati at 6.01pm. A cultural function will be arranged on the day after tomorrow.





Fine Arts Faculty students, however, are likely to take the lead at the Jagannath Hall puja with their creative and artistic works in the middle of a pond at the dormitory compound.





"A 32-feet Saraswati idol made of bamboo and other materials symbolizing the rural Bengali tradition will be set up in the middle of the pond this time," Gourab Nag, one of the organizers of Fine Arts Faculty's puja told BSS.





