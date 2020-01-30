Diversity of Australian people, cultures celebrated

Acting Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh Penny Morton addressing a reception hosted by the Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Wednesday marking Australia Day. -Collected



Australian High Commission in Dhaka has celebrated the diversity of Australia's people and cultures, including Australia's indigenous people, one of the oldest continuous cultures in the world.





Acting Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Penny Morton hosted a reception to celebrate Australia Day. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni attended the reception held on Monday evening as the chief guest, said a press release on Wednesday.







Members of Parliament, defense, police and government officials, business and media representatives were present. Morton expressed thanks for the offers of support from the government of Bangladesh and many Bangladeshi friends around the world inresponse to the unprecedented bushfire season in Australia, reports UNB.





"Australia is no stranger to bushfire ... the communities that have been affected are resilient and will bounce back, as they have before, she said.As a multicultural country, Australia is built on diversity, inclusion and tolerance - these are values that Australia holds dear, said the acting High Commissioner.





The Australian High Commission also welcomed a group of transwomen from the Bandhu Social Welfare Society to perform the national anthems of Australia and Bangladesh.The group performs in various cultural programs at home and abroad to raise awareness and advocate for reducing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.





