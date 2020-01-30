Rohingya access to education hailed

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen



The United Nations and humanitarian community welcomes the decision of Bangladesh government at its recent National Task Force meeting on the Rohingya situation, chaired by the Foreign Secretary, Masud Bin Momen, to expand access to education for Rohingya children and adolescents living in the settlements in Cox's Bazar.





United Nations welcomed the decision through a media release on Wednesday saying, "We believe this is a positive step and a clear indication of the commitment by the government of Bangladesh to ensure access to learning for Rohingya children and adolescents, as well as to equip them with the right skills and capacities for their future and return to Myanmar when the conditions allow."





In line with the government's decision, the education sector for the humanitarian response in Cox's Bazar now plans to pilot the introduction of the Myanmar curriculum in the Rohingya refugee camps starting inApril, initially targeting 10,000 Rohingya students in grades 6 to 9. The use of the Myanmar curriculum will be expanded to other grades in a phased manner.







These efforts will help to accelerate an expansion of education particularly to older children, make the content of education more relevant for refugees and allow us to more comprehensively meet the educational wishes of the Rohingya people.







When conditions become conducive and refugees are able to return to Myanmar in a safe, dignified and sustainable way, these efforts will also help children reintegrate into the Myanmar education system and society.







In Myanmar's Rakhine State, the UN and partners will also, to the extent possible, continue to provide educational support and assistance to Rohingya and other affected communities.





To date, the education sector in Cox's Bazar has provided informal education opportunities to 324,000 Rohingya children aged 4 to 14 years based on the Learning Competency Framework and Approach (LCFA). In addition, over 10,000 Rohingya adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have received literacy, numeracy, life-skills and vocational skills training.





Education plays a key role in every child's development, but it is even more critical in the current situation of displacement for Rohingya children, adolescents and youths. Without adequate opportunities for learning and hope for the future, they will be more exposed to risks of trafficking, child marriage, exploitation and abuse.





In the host communities, skills training have been provided for out-of-school Bangladeshi adolescents from among the poorest families. Bangladeshi adolescents have also been enrolled in vocational training programs, learning different practical and technical skills.







Further to the Government's decision, the humanitarian actors in Cox's Bazar will now reinforce learning opportunities to children and youths in both the host communities and the camps.The United Nations and humanitarian community are able to provide education for Rohingya children thanks to support from development partners.







Leave Your Comments