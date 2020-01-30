Youth held for ‘raping’ mentally-challenged girl in Noakhali





Police on Wednesday arrested a young man for allegedly raping his mentally-challenged cousin at Charhasan village of Subarnachar upazila in Noakhali.





The arrestee was identified as Rakib, 19, son of Mohshin Ali of the village.





Ibrahim Khalil, an inspector at Charjabbar Police Station, said they arrested Rakib from Kanchanpur of the upazila around 4pm.





Rakib took his 11-year-old cousin to his room tactfully on Tuesday morning and raped her there. Later, the victim disclosed her ordeals to family members through the sign language.





On information, police went to the spot and took the girl to Noakhali General Hospital, Ibrahim added.





In Jashore, a Class-VIII girl faced rape attempt from his neighbour at Tengra village of Sharsha upazila on January 24.





The incident came to the fore after the victim’s family lodged a complaint with Sharsha Police Station on Wednesday.





Md Ataur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the police station, said the incident took place when the girl was watching television at her residence alone at noon on the fateful day. Taking the advantage, Abbas Ali, 52, tried to rape her.





Hearing the girl’s scream, locals rushed in while Abbas managed to flee.

