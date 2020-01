Leave Your Comments

Saraswati Puja, one of the main religious festivals of the Hindu community, is being celebrated across Bangladesh on Thursday amid much enthusiasm, festivity and religious fervour.The Puja is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the month of Magh, as it is believed that the goddess wisdom and knowledge was born on this day.The day is called 'Vasant Panchami'.