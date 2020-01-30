Dhaka City Election: Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight





A 54-hour ban imposed by the Election Commission (EC) on the movement of motorcycles in the capital ahead of the Dhaka city election will come into effect from Thursday midnight.





The restriction will remain in place until Sunday morning.





Movements of motorised vehicles have also been restricted for 18 hours but it will come into effect from Friday midnight in the election areas.





Dhaka’s two city corporations are going to polls on February 1.





Motorcycles and vehicles with EC’s stickers, vehicles of emergency services, including ambulance, fire service and postal department, will remain out of the ban’s purview.





The plying of baby-taxi or auto-rickshaw, taxicab, microbus, jeep, pickup, car, bus, truck and other motor-driven vehicles will be restricted from January 31 midnight (12am) to February 1 evening (6pm).

Leave Your Comments