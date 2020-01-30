Buet Student Abrar Murder: Charge framing hearing on Feb 17





A Dhaka court on Thursday fixed February 17 for charge framing hearing in a case filed over the killing of Buet student Abrar Fahad.





Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes fixed the date saying the case is scheduled to be shifted to the Speedy Trial Tribunal and a gazette notification is yet to be published.





Police produced 22 of the accused before the court in the morning.





On January 21, a Dhaka court fixed January 30 for hearing on the charge framing after taking charges into cognisance against 25 people in the case.





Among the accused, 22 are behind bars while three are on the run.





Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering of Buet, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.





He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of October 7 after he was taken to room No-2011 on October 6 and beaten mercilessly.





