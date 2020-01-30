UK High Commissioner hopes Dhaka city election will be peaceful









British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Thursday hoped that the elections to the two Dhaka city corporations will be held in a peaceful and festive manner.





He said he met all mayoral candidates and had good discussions with the Election Commission.





The High Commissioner said this is going to be big democratic practice and hoped it will remain free from violence which is not part of democracy.





The envoy was talking to reporters at his residence to discuss the UK’s withdrawal from EU.

