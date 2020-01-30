SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war





A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee was shot dead during a clash between two groups of villagers over establishing supremacy at Bangram East para in the Sadar upazila on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Rony Hawlader, a student of Balakair Azharia High School and son of Anwar Hawladar of the village.





Manirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Notun Sheikh and Rahim Mollah had been at loggerheads for a long time over control of the area.





Several days ago, Rahim and Bhulu Molla beat up Sheikh. Sheikh retaliated and beat up Rahim on Thursday morning, which led to a clash between their supporters who fought a pitched battle.





Witnesses said the rival groups exchanged gunshots during the melee that started around 9am.





Rony, a supporter of Sheikh, was killed on the spot and ten others were injured.





The injured were taken to local a hospital.





Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble.





