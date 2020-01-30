Published:  02:52 PM, 30 January 2020

SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war

A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee was shot dead during a clash between two groups of villagers over establishing supremacy at Bangram East para in the Sadar upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rony Hawlader, a student of Balakair Azharia High School and son of Anwar Hawladar of the village.

Manirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Notun Sheikh and Rahim Mollah had been at loggerheads for a long time over control of the area.

Several days ago, Rahim and Bhulu Molla beat up Sheikh. Sheikh retaliated and beat up Rahim on Thursday morning, which led to a clash between their supporters who fought a pitched battle.

Witnesses said the rival groups exchanged gunshots during the melee that started around 9am.

Rony, a supporter of Sheikh, was killed on the spot and ten others were injured.

The injured were taken to local a hospital.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble.



