9 'Allahr Dal militants’ arrested in Sylhet





Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested nine suspected members of banned militant group ‘Allahr Dal’ from a house at Arambagh in the city on Wednesday night.





The arrestees are- Manik Akanda alias Mehedi Hasan, 32, of Bogura, Jahir Uddin Babor, 20, of Noakhali, Abul Kalam Azad, 20, of Cumilla, Tomi Uddin Sumon, 30, of Sunamganj, Ashraful Islam, 29, of Rajshahi, Rasel Ahmmed, 24, Kamal Ahmmed, 25, Jewel Ahmed, 24 and Md Swapan Ahmmed of Sylhet district.





A CTTC team went to Sylhet at night acting on a tip-off and raided a house under Shah Poran Police Station with the assistance of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) around 10:30pm.





“The arrestees admitted to plotting acts of sabotage,” SMP’s Additional Commissioner Poritosh Gosh told a media briefing at the SMP headquarters on Thursday afternoon.





He said the men will be taken to Dhaka.

