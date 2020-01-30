Cold-related diseases affect 4,631 people in 24 hrs









Various cold-related diseases affected 4,631 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Thursday.





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 980 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).





Another 2,088 were treated for diarrhoea, and 1,563 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.





A total of 4,45,961 people were affected by various cold related disease across the country between November 1 and January 30.





Fifty-seven deaths were reported during this period.

