Published:  04:44 PM, 30 January 2020

JS sitting resumes

The sitting of the Jatiya Sangsad resumed at 4.31 pm today with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The day’s proceedings began with recitation from the Holy Quran.


