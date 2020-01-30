Home
The Asian Age no longer supports Internet Explorer 9 or earlier. Please upgrade your browser.
LEARN MORE »
Published:
04:44 PM, 30 January 2020
JS sitting resumes
Asian Age Online
The sitting of the Jatiya Sangsad resumed at 4.31 pm today with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
The day’s proceedings began with recitation from the Holy Quran.
