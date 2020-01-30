BGB starts patrolling in capital









Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have started patrolling in Dhaka city ahead of the city corporation elections scheduled to be held on Saturday.





A total of 65 platoons of BGB men were deployed in Dhaka North and South City Corporations areas to avoid any untoward incident, Shariful Islam, public relations officer of BGB told BSS today.





They will continue to patrol the city till February 2, the BGB officer said, adding two platoons of BGB forces will remain on alert per ward and 10 platoons will remain ready as reserved forces.





Election commission sources said along with BGB, around fifty thousand members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), police and Ansar will also be deployed around the city soon.





