Develop world-class curriculum, President asks BUTEX

President Abdul Hamid on Thursday asked Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX) to enhance its curriculum to international standard to cope with the changing world.

"BUTEX should develop their curricula to the international standard for providing the world-class textile education to students," he said when a delegation of the university, led by its Vice-chancellor Prof Abul Kashem, met him at Bangabhaban in the afternoon.

President Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

Stressing on the expansion of textile education, the President said it is a prospective field of education in the country as textile, jute and ready-made garment sector is the largest industrial one which accounts for over 80 percent of the export earnings.

Mentioning that the trend of dresses, designs and fashion of the world is changing every day, he asked the university to take effective initiatives to impart trainings on students in marketing and designs.

At the meeting, BUTEX VC Prof Abul Kashem apprised the President of their current activities, including development ones.

He said they make an academic calendar every year and follow it properly which helps them finish their courses in time.

Prof Abul Kashem also said degrees offered by BUTEX have high demand in the market at both home and abroad.

He also invited the President, also chancellor of the university, to preside over its maiden convocation which is yet to be scheduled.

The university started its journey on December 22, 2010 upgrading the College of Textile Technology to create new opportunities for higher studies, research and development in this sector.

Alumni member Md Mozaffar Hossain, MP, was present at the meeting.

Secretaries concerned to the President were also present.