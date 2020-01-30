Ishraque’s ‘PS’ held over Gopibagh AL-BNP clash

Detectives early Thursday arrested the ‘personal secretary’ of BNP mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election Ishraque Hossain for opening fire during a clash between Awami League and BNP supporters in the city’s Gopibagh area.

The arrestee is Ariful Islam, 47, also a former leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).

Tipped off, a special team of Detective Branch (South Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) conducted a drive in Mahanagar Project area under Hatirjheel Police Station and arrested Ariful around 12:30am, said DMP Additional Commissioner (DB) Abdul Baten at a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre.

The team also recovered a pistol and 50 bullets from his possession, he claimed.

The clash took place during Ishraque’s electioneering at Gopibagh on January 26. Gunshots were heard during the melee.

A case was filed with Wari Police Station in connection with the incident.

Ariful was identified through scrutinising video footage and photographs of the incident collected from local CCTV cameras, different print and electronic media outlets, Baten said.

Cartridges recovered from the spot primarily matched that of the arrestee, he claimed.

The DB official further claimed that Ariful described him as Ishraque’s PS and confessed to opening fire during the clash.

