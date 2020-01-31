Diner Sheshe





"I lost my dad 5 years ago -- he had a blood clot in his brain, which left him paralysed. It impaired his speech, and was bed ridden; he was suffering and hated being dependent on us. We tried every treatment possible, but nothing worked, and one day, he passed away right in front of our eyes.







My brother had his boards the very next day; but he was so strong and somehow gave the exam. It was a horrible time for us -- we couldn't even talk to each other. Every time we tried, we'd just end up crying. We'd lost the most important person of our lives -- how do you move on from that?





Soon after, my brother got home a little puppy -- when my sister and I saw him, we smiled for the first time in what felt like forever. My mom tried to object, but my brother was adamant on keeping him -- and that was it. We named him Scooby because he's just like Scooby-Doo: naughty, smart and absolutely adorable.







The way he looks at us, the way he wags his tail, the way he welcomes us home -- it's unconditional. My mother totally loves him now too -- he's officially a part of the Negi family. My sister and I are working and my brother is busy with college so Scooby is all she has.





Thanks to him, she even started stepping out of the house after my dad's passing -- she becomes a baby when she's playing with Scooby. He has a habit of crawling into bed and sleeping next to me and he even lays his head on my lap and dozes off every now and then. He sometimes just sits with us and whenever he smells another dog on us, he gets furious and starts wagging his tail -- he's a total drama queen that way!





When my dad passed away, it was as if all of the light had been sucked out of our lives -- but he pulled us through. You know, it's true -- sometimes the best therapist has four legs and fur. Scooby came into our lives when we were at our lowest and now, we can't go a day without him. He was ours the minute we saw him; trust me, he had us at 'woof'!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb



