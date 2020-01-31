Worldwide waffling





Actress Taapsee Pannu has recounted an incident when a man tried to touch her from behind. "We used to go to the Gurudwara during Gurpurab and I remember there used to be stalls next to it that served food to people outside. The place used to be crowded in such a way that people would always end up bumping into each other. I had awkward experiences before this incident as well. But this time, I had an intuition that something like this would happen as I am going into that kind of crowd. That's when I realized that this has happened again."











The remains of all of the victims who were aboard the ill-fated helicopter that went down Sunday, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, have been recovered from the crash site in Calabasas, California, according to officials. Three of the bodies were recovered from the helicopter wreckage Sunday afternoon and the remaining victims were located and removed from the crash site on Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced. Investigators are still working on identifying all of the victims, according to the coroner's office. Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were on the Sikorsky S-76B aircraft when it left Orange County Sunday and crashed on a steep hillside in Calabasas just before 10 a.m.









Amir Tataloo, one of the most popular Iranians on social media and outspoken critic of the regime in Tehran, was arrested on Tuesday as he prepared to leave for the UK. The rapper, whose real name is Amirhossein Maghsoodloo, was detained in Turkey where he had been living to pursue his career in music. Reports said the arrest was at Iran's request. Tataloo, who has performed for the BBC, is a long-standing opponent of Iran's ruling mullahs and has denounced the establishment for not licencing his music, which Iran deems "Western, non-Iranian and immoral."









A flare-up of a currency war between Yemen's foes has sent the riyal crashing, aggravating a humanitarian crisis that has already driven millions to the brink of famine after five years of conflict. The confrontation was sparked when the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa and most of the north, banned the use of new banknotes printed by the central bank in Aden which is run by the internationally recognized government. The ban on the notes, which were first issued three years ago, came into effect on January 19 when residents and money changers stopped dealing with them under the threat of a 10-year jail term, according to sources close to the rebels.



Leave Your Comments