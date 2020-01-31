Farewell of SSC candidates held in Trishal

Trishal Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mostafizur Rahman speaking as the chief guest at a farewell ceremony for the SSC candidates of Shuktar Bidyaniketon in Trishal of Mymenshingh on Thursday. -AA



A farewell ceremony of the SSC candidates of Shuktar Bidyaniketon was held at upazila parishad hall room in Trishal of Mymenshingh on Thursday.







Trishal Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mostafizur Rahman was the chief guest in the program presided over by the president of school management committee, Hasan Mahmud.





Upazila Secondary Education Officer Zillur Anam, upazila project officer Alamgir Hossain, social welfare officer Khorshidul Alam Mojib, headmaster Kamal Hossain Akon and member of managing committee Ziaur Rahman were present and delivered their speeches in the farewell program as the special guests. Teachers, students and guardians were present in the program with others.





---Correspondent, Trishal, Mymenshingh

