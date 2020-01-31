Saraswati Puja celebrated on RU campus

Saraswati Puja was celebrated on Rajshahi University (RU) campus through differnt rituals on Thursday. -AA



Saraswati Puja, the festival for worshiping Devi Saraswati, the Goddess of literature and culture of the Hindu community, was celebrated at Rajshahi University (RU) campus through socio-religious festivals and rituals on Thursday.





Hindu devotees, especially students and teachers of university celebrated the Saraswati Puja at the university central temple premises, setting up colorful Mandaps and placing the idol of the goddess with different types of sweet meets, fruits and other items and articles of handicrafts. Religious rituals, special prayer, Aroti, Bani Archana, discussion meeting and cultural meeting also held on this occasion.







RU VC Professor Dr M Abdus Sobhan attended as chief guest while Pro-VC Prof Dr Ananda Kumar Shaha, and Pro-VC Chowdhury Mohammad Zakaria were present as special guests at the discussion meeting, chaired by Prof Dr Biswanath Sarker, president of RU Central Puja Celebration Committee.





Convener of the Puja Udjapan Committe Anupam Hira Mandal, University Proctor Professor Dr. Lutfur Rahan, Public Relation Administrator Professor Dr. Provash Kumar Kormokar, Provosts of different halls and students were present there.





Bani Archana was also arranged at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Muzibur Rahman, Sayeed Amir Ali, Shaheed Shamsuzzoha, Monnujan, Rokeya Taposi Rabeya Halls and different departments and school of the university.The devotees prayed that everyone would come forward for the country's overall development.





---Sakib Al Hasan, RU

