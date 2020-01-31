'Civil society members promise to prevent child marriage'

A workshop on the prevention of child marriage and ensuring child development was held at Momraj Golgonda Public High School under Jamuriea union in Ghatail,Tangail on Thursday. -AA





A Workshop with civil society and community leaders was organized by World Concern Bangladesh on benefits of preventing child marriage and ensure Holistic Child Development at in Momraj Golgonda Pablic High School under Jamuriea Union in Ghatail,Tangail on Thursday. The program was organized under Breaking Barriers for Children(BBC)project for CBO,s & Civil Society members where local community leaders & local Govt; representatives were present.





Md Abu Hanif Head Master of Momraj Golgonda Pablic High School presided over the program. He said in his speech that "It is the best time to prevent Child marriage & drug, otherwise it will be late. He also said that we should create a save environment for our children's growth and development.





MD: Abdul Based x-member of Jamuriea union parishad and Secretary of Momraj Golgonda Pablic High School committee was the chief guest in this program. He said in his speech that`` Awareness is very necessary to stop Child marriage and drug." He also said that they should take action to stop drug as soon as possible to protect their children's.





BBC program officer Mr James Sunny Bairagee said that we must ensure Holistic Child development for our children. He said also that parents should hear their children's opinions and sharing. Good Family bonding is must for our children's growth, development and protection.





World Concern Bangladesh staffs, federation, Local community & religious leaders also attended this program.





