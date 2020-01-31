Saraswati Puja celebrated in Chattogram

Hindu devotee offers prayers during the celebration of Saraswati Puja. -AA





Saraswati Puja, one of the main religious festivals of the Hindu community, is being celebrated across Chattogram on Thursday amid much enthusiasm, festivity and religious fervour.





The Puja is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the month of Magh, as it is believed that the goddess wisdom and knowledge was born on this day. The day is called 'Vasant Panchami'.





Hindu devotees, especially the students, celebrate the Puja at different educational institutions and temples.





Saraswati, is a Sanskrit fusion word of saras meaning "pooling water", but also sometimes translated as "speech"; and vati meaning "she who possesses". Originally associated with the river or rivers known as Saraswati, this combination, therefore, means "she who has ponds, lakes, and pooling water" or occasionally "she who possesses speech". It is also a Sanskrit composite word of surasa-vati which means "one with plenty of water".





In Vedic literature, Saraswati acquires the same significance for early Indians as that accredited to the river Ganges by their modern descendants. In hymns of Book 10 of Rigveda, she is already declared to be the "possessor of knowledge".







Her importance grows in Vedas composed after Rigveda and in Brahmanas, and the word evolves in its meaning from "waters that purify", to "that which purifies", to "vach (speech) that purifies", to "knowledge that purifies", and ultimately into a spiritual concept of a goddess that embodies knowledge, arts, music, melody, muse, language, rhetoric, eloquence, creative work and anything whose flow purifies the essence and self of a person.





In Upanishads and Dharma Sastras, Saraswati is invoked to remind the reader to meditate on virtue, virtuous emoluments, the meaning and the very essence of one's activity, one's action.





Saraswati is known by many names in ancient Hindu literature. Some examples of synonyms for Saraswati include Brahmani (power of Brahma), Brahmi (goddess of sciences), Bharadi (goddess of history), Vani and Vachi (both referring to the flow of music/song, melodious speech, eloquent speaking respectively), Varnesvari (goddess of letters), Kavijihvagravasini (one who dwells on the tongue of poets).





The Goddess Saraswati is also known as Vidyadatri (Goddess who provides knowledge), Veenavadini (Goddess who plays Veena, the musical instrument held by Goddess Saraswati), Pustakdharini (Goddess who carries a book), Veenapani (Goddess who carries a veena in her hands), Hansavahini (Goddess who sits on swan) and Vagdevi (Goddess of speech).





The Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day of the Bengali month of Maagh each year when the Hindus worship goddess Saraswati to mark the coming of spring.





Traditionally, children are introduced to education and learning on the day of Saraswati Puja and this ritual is called "Hatekhori". Toddlers are usually given a slate and chalk to scribble with on the auspicious day.





Major Hindu temples, schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions stage the festival with traditional gaiety and religious fervor.





The students in particular seek blessings of goddess Saraswati in their pursuit of knowledge, art, music and culture.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, on Wednesday greeted members of the Hindu community on the occasion of the Saraswati Puja.





Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee also issued a press release greeting all members of the Hindu community on the eve of Saraswati Puja.





Talking to BSS, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad General Secretary Nirmal Kumar Chattarjee extended thanks to the Election Commission (EC) for shifting the voting date of Dhaka city polls as it had earlier coincided with the Saraswati Puja and also expressed gratitude to the Education Ministry for deferring SSC examination schedule for city polls.



He said Saraswati Puja is now not limited to only the Hindu community; rather members of every community specially the youths celebrate it spontaneously as a festival.





"A large number of non-Hindu community members are taking part in the celebration of different religious festivals of the Hindu community which is a good sign to conserve the thousand-year-old non-communal Bangalee culture. This is the uniqueness of the Bengali nation and its culture," he said.





Chattarjee said the rituals of Saraswati Puja will begin in the morning (Thursday) at the Dhakeswari National Temple and it will continue till 11am.





In most temples, houses and educational institutions, the Puja will begin in the morning followed by offering of "anjali". Then the children will be imparted "hatekhori" (introduction to learning) and later prashad (foodstuff devoted to the goddess) will be distributed among the devotees.





However, the Puja was held at some temples, houses and educational institutions (Wednesday) as the Tithi (occasion) to hold the puja began at 9.15 am on Wednesday and it will continue till 11:26 am on Thursday. According to Hindu faith, goddess Saraswati represents power, creativity and inspiration and presents herself when the weather is pleasant and nature is in its full grandeur.





Depicted as a graceful goddess with a crescent moon adorning her brow, she is shown riding a swan or a peacock, or is seated on a lotus flower.





The most decorative and gorgeous celebration of Saraswati Puja will be arranged on the premises of Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University where a huge number of devotees and crowd will throng to perform the religious rituals and visit the pandals circled on the playground of the university's largest dormitory.





