'Media are the fourth estate of a country'

CCC Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin speaking at a meeting as the chief guest organized by Chattogram Union of Journalists at Chattogram Press Club on Wednesday. -AA





Chattogram City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin has said that media plays a very important role as a watchdog over the institutions of power, politics social and economic activities while performing its duty of informing the people.





He said the government and various other agencies under it are also playing effective roles. It bridges the gap between the government and the people. They are, however, not above accountability. but the primary loyalty lies with the people they serve, he pointed out.





The media has been subject of criticism from various angels. it also been accused of "misinforming" the public and overplaying its role.





But by and large, its importance in shaping the course of events and keeping the government in check, particularly when democratic institutions have been rendered impotent and condemned to the state of obsolescence by an authoritarian regime, has been acknowledged by most critics and scholars.





It is for good reason that the press (there was only the print media then) was daubed with the appellation of the "fourth estate", although there are differences of opinion as to whether it was Edmund Burke who first referred to the press as the fourth estate.







But Burke made the reference in more of an apprehensive rather than a deferential tone as he is reported to have said, from the floors of the Palace of Westminster, according to Carlyle, looking at the press gallery, "there were Three Estates in Parliament; but, in the Reporters' Gallery yonder, there sat a Fourth Estate more important far than they all."





The occasion is worth noting too. It was the day that reporting of the proceedings of the House of Commons was allowed for the first time. In other words, he ascribed the same degree (if not more) of importance to the newsmen as had been accorded to the other three "Estates of the Realm," i.e. the Sovereign, the Lords and the Commoners.





Since then, the term "fourth estate" has become a metaphor for the power of the media. The term has also come to imply the separation and importance of a part of the society that represents public interest and holds the government and the political party, which the people have chosen by free will to run their affairs, to account if the policies of the government run contrary to the interest of the public. That is why the American characterisation of the media being the fourth organ of the state does not sit well with those who want to assert the separation of the two.





And that, unfortunately, is where the complexity of the situation emerges, because, being loyal to public interest, more often than not, is seen as being an adversary to the powers that be.







Thus, the constant effort by the establishment to suppress the media, sometimes openly and sometimes veiled behind the excuse of national security and national interest, as if national security transcends public security and public interest. Regrettably, journalists are the most endangered species in the world today. But that in no sense should suggest that it has been able to acquit itself in all circumstances as the voice of the people.







In some countries, a robust independent media has succumbed to the pressure and direct and indirect coercion of the state from time to time.





In recent times, the media has come to be described as the "enemy of the people" by the US president (although he is not the first to describe the media as such). This, in a country that holds the First Amendment to its constitution as much consecrated as the scripture, is unthinkable.





The purpose of separating the different branches of the state is to exercise checks and balances, without which no democracy can thrive, let alone become robust. And the media as the "fourth estate" plays the watchdog role over all others. But when the separation is forcefully breached and the difference diluted, they are subsumed within each other, and the concoction of disparate "chemicals" becomes a dangerous mix, with imponderable outcomes.







When journalists become a part of the establishment, one that they are supposed to hold to account for its actions and inactions, they forfeit their moral authority to play that role, and, instead of being a "watchdog" for the people, they become a "lapdog".





