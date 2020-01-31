'Ishraque's PS' held over Gopibag shooting

Ex-Chhatra Dal leader Ariful Islam was arrested on Thursday over the shooting in Gopibagh. -AA





Police have arrested a man with a gun in connection with a gunshot heard during clashes between supporters of BNP-backed Dhaka South mayoral hopeful Ishraque Hossain and two Awami League-endorsed councillor candidates in the capital's Gopibagh on Jan 26. The detainee was identified Ariful Islam, 47, a former leader of the BNP's student affiliate Chhatra Dal, reports bdnews24.com.





According to Additional Commissioner Abdul Baten of the Detective Branch of DMP (DB), Ariful had been identifying himself as Ishraque's personal assistant. At least a dozen people, including a journalist, were injured in the skirmish between the rival groups near Gopibagh's Central Women's College.





Both sides alleged shootings by their rivals.





According to a few local BNP activists, Ishraque was leading a procession back to his home in Gopibagh when they were attacked by Awami League activists near the Central Women's College. The two sides traded blows for about 40 minutes during which several vehicles were damaged.





Police remanded five people in custody after arresting them in a case over the incident started with the Wari Police Station. They later arrested Ariful in Dhaka's Hatirjheel around 12:45 am on Thursday. The DB was conducting a shadow investigation of the incident alongside local police, Additional Commissioner Baten said at a media briefing on Thursday. Law enforcers identified Ariful after reviewing photos and videos of the clashes in the media along with CCTV footage of the incident.

